Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the Nov. 3 Election by almost a week, beginning early voting by personal appearance Tuesday, Oct. 13 to continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to, as well as on Election Day.
Registering to vote
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.
To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.
To complete an application, you may:
1. Use the Secretary of State's Online Voter Registration Application. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
2. Request a printed voter registration application be mailed to you.
3. Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
• You are a United States citizen;
• A resident of the county where you submit the application;
• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Voting by mail
Voting by mail in Texas has been available to elderly voters and voters with physical disabilities for decades.
The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23. The application must be received, not postmarked, by that date.
The last day to cast a ballot by mail is at 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, if not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
• be 65 years or older;
• be disabled;
• be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
• be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
Many of the legal safeguards designed to protect voters and their ballots are impossible to enforce in the privacy of the voter’s home. The Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division offers the following tips to mail-in voters:
Call your local or county office holding the election and request that an application to vote by mail be sent to you, or download the application at votetexas.gov.
If you need help filling out the form or mailing it, ask someone you trust to help you. Your helper’s name and address must be written next to your signature and they must sign the application.
Address your application to the Early Voting Clerk. Applications mailed to an address other than the Early Voting Clerk may be rejected.
Send your application for a ballot by mail as early as 60 days before an election. This will give you plenty of time to receive your ballot, mark it, and mail it back to theEarly Voting Clerk. Applications to vote by mail must be submitted by mail, email, common or contract carrier, or fax if available.
If you are voting by mail because you are disabled or are 65 years of age or older, you may use a single application to request ballots by mail for all county elections in the calendar year. While you can submit this “annual” application anytime during the calendar year, it must be received at least 11 days before the first election in which you seek to request a ballot by mail.
Generally, a ballot must be mailed to the address where you are registered to vote. However, if you are 65 or older or have a physical disability, you may have your ballot sent to a hospital, nursing home or long-term care facility, retirement center, or relative, but you must check the blank on the form indicating which address you are providing. If your reason for voting by mail is absence from the county, the ballot must be mailed to an address outside the county.
If you need help reading, marking, or mailing the actual ballot, ask a trusted relative or friend for help. It’s not uncommon for someone from a political organization to offer to help with your ballot soon after you’ve received it. The Texas Secretary of State recommends you decline this kind of help for several reasons. If you allow your ballot to be mailed by someone you don’t know, it might not be mailed at all. If it’s delivered to the elections office by a common or contract carrier from the address of a candidate or a campaign’s headquarters, your ballot will be rejected.
Finally, if someone helps you with your mail ballot, you must put your helper’s name and address on the carrier envelope, which is the one used to return your ballot to the early voting clerk. Your helper must also sign the carrier envelope.
Should a situation arise regarding any aspect of voting and you don’t know what to do, please call the office of the Texas Secretary of State. Its legal staff is available toll-free at 1-800-252-8683 to answer questions and advise you on your rights as a voter.
For more information on voting in Texas, visit votetexas.gov.
On the net:
www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
