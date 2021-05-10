The Mayor’s economic partnership group met May 4 in the Nancy Roberts meeting room of the Corsicana Public Library for the first time since last year. Mayor Don Denbow discussed the anticipated economic growth and regaining that momentum as the city’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease.
The growing sense of optimism is due in part to residential commercial and industrial growth in Corsicana and around Navarro County. Audubon Metals Texas, is scheduled to open this second location in June. The company is expected to bring 150 jobs and $50 million in capital investment to the area.
A 95-acre rail served parcel in the Highway 31 will serve Audubon Metals Texas and other entities in business park is being completed, as well as a permanent road which will connect the location to the relief route.
The mayor also highlighted Corsicana Bedding who announced last year that they will be retaining 350 jobs and adding an additional 100 jobs as well.
Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Reality provided a regular housing report for the city and county for the month of March and the first quarter which finds that the region remains in a strong sellers-market with the vast majority of homes selling below the $200,000 price point though there is beginning to be a swell between the $200,000 to $300,000 level.
Director of Engineering, Darwin Myers, provided the Planning and Zoning report. There was $958,000 in commercial construction in April which equaled $1.87 million so far this year.
Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell reported that the state of Texas expects to see a boom of tourism following the pandemic when millions of new residents go out and explore their new surroundings. Texas was the second most moved to state and will pick up two seats in the House of Representatives thanks to that population growth when the decennial census reapportionment is finalized later this year.
Tidwell reported that Corsicana will host a Dixie Youth Baseball tournament June 26-28, and two bike races in July. The Texas State Criterium Championship bike race which is expected to bring between 350 to 800 racers and their families to the area filling local hotels.
An update about the upcoming activities sponsored by the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce was also provided. Further details can be found at the Chamber’s website.
Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan reported that a bill which would allow the Corsicana Campus to have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is one of four bills related to education that has been taken at this time.
The bill is sponsored by State Senator Brian Birdwell who represents Navarro County as part of Senate District 22. The bill, sponsored by area Rep. Cody Harris passed through the House earlier this session.
The College also has received close to $1 million in grants to assist in reskilling and upskilling the workforce in the area who are looking to further their education training and certification.
Mike Cain, Oncor Electric Delivery, Director of Economic Development, visits across Oncor’s service area to generate leads in order to match companies with areas and assist with the infrastructure necessary for a project to succeed. He discussed with the group the particulars of his position with is in part as a trusted advisor and partners to communities, companies and site selectors, attempting to help match the community with the right company to facilitate a positive relationship. Oncor serves 400 communities in 90 counties throughout Texas.
“We certainly see the benefit of helping all communities grow in the way they want to grow,” he said.
He highlighted the diversity of Oncor’s service area which includes a third of the state including Navarro County.
“Not all communities are positioned to grow, or want to grow, in the same manner,” Cain said.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
