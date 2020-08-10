Corsicana and Navarro County Director of Economic Development, John Boswell presented “Economic Development Despite COVID-19” during the Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership Group’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Boswell announced that Corsicana is on the short list for five prospective leads.
“The prospect activity has been very very brisk” he said. “We have a really good shot at some good news soon.”
Boswell touched on continuing projects ongoing construction and prospect leads, and provided an update on the 2020 Census. Regular housing, planning and zoning, Chamber of Commerce, tourism and Main Street updates were also provided.
Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Realty reported an increase in activity and traffic especially near the lake area.
“People are buying lots,” he said.
June’s median housing price in Corsicana was $170,000, an increase of 6.9% over the same period last year. Navarro County’s median housing price was $189,000 up 13.5% over June of 2019.
Second quarter sales were down over the same period last year in what Bonner characterized as the “COVID effect.”
The median sales price in Corsicana increased 17% over the second quarter of 2019, to $170,000. Navarro County’s median sale price was 182,000 an increase of 12.4% over the same period last year. Bonner said both Corsicana and Navarro County remain in a seller’s market with less than six months of inventory.
John Boswell reported there were seven Certificates of Occupancy issued during the month of July. Several commercial construction projects continued throughout July, despite the pandemic. Fifteen homes continue under residential construction, five new started in in July. Thirty-Seven infill project applications have been approved for transfer to private ownership year-to-date.
“One new infill project application received in July, it’s under review.” Boswell said.
Main Street Director, Lauren Bedsole, updated that they are seeing an uptick in online activity as people seem to be starting to plan trips. Visitor maps will soon be available in digital form so that individuals can guide themselves while reducing touch and contact points.
The Chamber of Commerce update was given by former president and CEO Joanna Fritz.
“The Chamber of Commerce Executive and Search committee will be conducting interviews this week to find my successor,” she said.
Fritz amicably resigned her position in May to pursue an opportunity with Republic Services' Corsicana office.
Census enumerators will be wearing personal protective equipment and beginning to go door to door. Boswell reported that the self-response rate continues to lag behind the 2010 Census.
It isn’t too late to self-respond via telephone or online at 2020census.gov website. The census determines governmental representation and federal funding allocation. Information obtained by the census will not be used by other government agencies.
Boswell also discussed the Navarro County’s unemployment numbers which have improved since May. Navarro County’s non-adjusted unemployment rate has been lower or equal to Texas’s since January.
The pandemic and resulting economic shutdown, caused Navarro County’s unemployment rate to increase to 9.8% in April, a figure which was still below the national and state averages. The local rate continued to fall reaching approximately 7% in June.
The next meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Partnership Group will be Sept 2.
