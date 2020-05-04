Dear Citizens:
The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5. The meeting is not open to the public. See instructions below to participate.
The meeting will feature:
• David Setzer, Executive Director for Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas
• An update on the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program
• An update on the Census Self –Response Rates for Corsicana and Navarro County.
As always, any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate and your continued interest is appreciated during this time of social distancing. Please stay safe!
Sincerely,
Don Denbow Mayor
Following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city's website and to participation by telephone or teleconference:
• Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/258623957
You can also dial in using your phone. For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly. United States (Toll Free): 1-877-309-2073, Access Code: 258-623-957
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings,” and click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.
