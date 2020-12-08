Navarro County and Corsicana Economic Development Director John Boswell discussed some of the economic development successes during the last year at the final 2020 meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership Tuesday, Dec. 1.
A year which began with the announcement that Audubon Metals, Texas would be making a $50 million capital investment and creating 100 jobs, is ending on a positive note.
City Engineer Darwin Myers reported that construction continues “very quickly” on the project inside the a 95-acre rail served parcel in the Highway 31 Industrial Park.
Boswell discussed prospect leads and said that economic activity remains steady and strong.
“Momentum is a big part of what we do in economic development,” he said.
He also noted the role of Main Street programs as part of an overall economic development picture.
“Main Street areas are often the hub of economic activity and the first impression of a community,” he said. “With a mixture of businesses entertainment and residential opportunities, they are vital to an economic development program.”
Corsicana became a Main Street community in 1985. There are currently 87 active main street programs in Texas.
Myers also stated that $47,000 worth of construction was completed in November, with $47.1 million completed year to date. Ten homes have begun construction in the last two months. He also said that infill program continues and that several applications are under review.
Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Realty, gave the October housing report. He noted a “fairly significant swell” in the sales price for homes in the rage of 200,000 to 300,000 in both Corsicana and Navarro County. Though the majority, 64.9% in Corsicana, and 66.7% in Navarro County were sold for less than $200,000.
The median home sales price in both Corsicana and Navarro County is $173,500 in Oct. A new housing development planned for Dobbins Road in Corsicana as a positive step ease the inventory shortage and get more houses on the market.
Deborah Cooper President and CEO of the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce reported that technology updates are ongoing at the Chamber. The Chamber will be a model for area businesses.
“We have to leverage what we have in order to attract businesses,” Cooper said.
She also named outreach with multilingual resources as one of her priorities.
The Economic Development Partnership group routinely meets on the first Tuesday of the month, and is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.
