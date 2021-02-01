The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The meeting will feature Brian Hawkes and Jimmy Garren of Audubon Metals.
As always, any resident interested in the economic development is invited to participate, and continued interest is appreciated during this time of social distancing.
To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/443293157 or call 1-877-309-2073; Access Code: 443-293-157.
