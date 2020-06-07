The mayor’s Economic Development Partnership group met Tuesday, June 2 via Zoom.
John Boswell, Corsicana and Navarro County’s Director of Economic Development said he expects economic activity to increase as the state continues to open up the economy.
“There’s a lot of energy just waiting to be released,” he said.
Boswell presented information to the group about Texas’s Chapter 312 tax abatements and Chapter 313 economic development incentives.
The tax abatements are agreements reached between a local government entity and a property owner to exempt part of the taxable portion owed in return for improvements to the property.
Abatements are intended to attract new investment in existing facilities, new industrial and commercial enterprises, and bring new jobs to the area. A 312 abatement only applies to new taxable value. Over time tax abatements increase the county’s tax base and reduce unemployment.
Abatements can be granted for taxable real or personal property and government entities can regain any revenue lost if stipulated improvements don’t occur.
To receive the abatement, an agreement must be approved by the affected tax bodies. Public involvement is also encouraged. There are public hearings to gain input on the guidelines and criteria of the abatement as well as before a reinvestment zone is established. An additional public hearing and review of the agreements for 30 days.
Boswell also discussed 313 economic development incentives, which require minimum investment thresholds, and are based on the value of property within a school district. These incentives are intended to attract large scale manufacturing, research and development and renewable energy capital investment projects to the state. They limit the taxable value of a new property for a period of ten years. A school district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate is the only portion affected by the Value Limitation Agreement.
According to materials provided before a 313-incentive agreement is reached school districts conduct an independent economic impact study. Copies of the proposed agreement are provided to the state comptroller and the Appraisal District. If accepted, school districts negotiate the terms of an agreement.
To qualify a business must create at least 25 new jobs, thought that requirement may be waived if that job number exceeds industry standards.
Boswell also reported that Corsicana still continues to lag behind the national average during the self-reporting phase of the 2020 Census. This data is crucial in determining resource allocation and political representation in the region.
The next Economic Development Partnership meeting will is scheduled for July 7.
