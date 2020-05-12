The Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership held their May meeting over video and telephone conference Tuesday, May 5. Updates on the paycheck protection program, the 2020 Census and workforce development were provided.
“In this time and age, we’ve got to all pull together to help our small businesses.” Mayor Don Denbow said.
David Setzer, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of North Texas, discussed a number of resources available to employers and potential employees. Workforce Solutions offers programs ranging from assisting adult-career-seekers to individuals needing help finding their first job. It assists with internship placements, and helping employers identify a potential work force. Programs include vocational and skills training, and partnerships with academic institutions like Navarro College.
“We are a one stop center for employers and job seekers,” Setzer said.
State and federal monies pay for the programs, with the goal of helping people enter the workforce.
Setzer stated child care costs can be defrayed in some cases while individuals are enrolled in some of the programs.
The workforce centers also prioritize veterans.
“Helping veterans transition from the military to the job market is a priority,” he said.
The North Texas division covers 14 counties, encompassing 11,000 square miles around Dallas and Tarrant County. Those interested can contact the Corsicana Workforce Center via email at Corsicanaworkforce@dfwjobs.com or by phone 903-874-8276
Leslie Leerskov, Director of Navarro County’s Small Business Development Center, provided an update on the eligibility requirements for the Payment Protection Program. The PPP offers forgivable business loans for qualifying costs and expenses incurred by business owners, between Feb. 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020, because of Covid-19.
Employers are required to use at least 75% of the loan to compensate their workforce, up to a $100,000 cap. The remaining 25% of the loan can be used to defer non-payroll related costs.
Another requirement is that a business owner maintain their workforce or rehire those workers no later than June to remain eligible for the loan. The federal program is administered through the Small Business Administration.
For more information contact the Small Business Development Center located in Corsicana at 903-872-8104.
Navarro County and Corsicana Economic Development Director John Boswell reported on the progress of the self-response phase of 2020 Census.
Boswell said that although census enumerators haven’t yet gone door-to-door because of the public health crisis, the best option for Navarro County residents is to self-respond. So far, however the self-response rates of 46 % for Navarro County and 51.2 % in Corsicana, have lagged behind state and national averages, as well as 2010 census data. An accurate census count is necessary to decide political representation and division of federal tax dollars.
The next meeting of the Mayor’s Economic Development Partnership will be June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.