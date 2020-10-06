J.D. "Junior" Richardson celebrated his 96th birthday Saturday with a surprise drive-by celebration and visits from family and friends.
Richardson, a veteran of the United States Navy, was born Oct. 6, 1924 and worked for many years as a dairy farmer and mechanic.
His family describes him as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, a Christian man who loves the Lord and a firm believer in miracles.
The father of 11 children, Richardson has 22 grandchildren and more than 30 great and great-great grandchildren.
His family said he is a devoted and hardworking father who lights up his family and community, a beacon of support for others who need his assistance, offering encouragement, guidance, and plenty of love to his large family and many friends.
