J.D. "Junior" Richardson celebrated his 96th birthday Saturday with a surprise drive-by celebration and visits from family and friends.

Richardson, a veteran of the United States Navy, was born Oct. 6, 1924 and worked for many years as a dairy farmer and mechanic.

His family describes him as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, a Christian man who loves the Lord and a firm believer in miracles.

The father of 11 children, Richardson has 22 grandchildren and more than 30 great and great-great grandchildren.

His family said he is a devoted and hardworking father who lights up his family and community, a beacon of support for others who need his assistance, offering encouragement, guidance, and plenty of love to his large family and many friends.

