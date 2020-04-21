Family and friends of Amelia Smith gathered to celebrate her fourth birthday in a unique way, with a drive-thru party at Corsicana's Beebe Field Saturday.
Before social distancing guidelines were put in place, her parents Melissa and Rusty Smith were planning a Frozen-themed party for super fan Amelia, complete with a real life Anna, to have been portrayed by Ashtin Pennell.
When those plans were canceled, the family decided to improvise, inviting party guests to drive through the park to celebrate Amelia's special day.
“We had to change our traditional plans to a drive by party,” Melissa said. “We had 12 cars of family and friends and they all met and made a parade to drive by and wave happy birthday.”
As the family sat in the parking lot of Beebe Field, Amelia dressed as Elsa in her Frozen “sleigh” truck and party goers in decorated cars drove by waving and shouting “Happy Birthday!”
Even without Anna, gifts, games and birthday cake, Amelia's fourth birthday was definitely one to remember.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.