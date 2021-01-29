FEMA has obligated an additional $2.5 billion in funding to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for Texas Department of State Health Services costs related to the COVID-19 mission.
The pandemic created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public requiring emergency response and protective measures throughout the state.
In response to the event, DSHS provided medical care and transport in support of hospitals, nursing homes and long-term health care facilities. Department staff purchased and distributed commodities, such as personal protective equipment, medical supplies and ventilators.
Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.
Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.
For more information on the whole-of-America response to COVID-19, visit www.fema.gov/coronavirus.
