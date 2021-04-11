The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. The Federal Emergent Management Agency’s mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. It is dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.
Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.
FEMA will begin accepting applications for Funeral Assistance Monday, April 12, through its dedicated call center.
FEMA worked with stakeholder groups, including Corley’s Funeral Home in Corsicana, to get their input on ways it can best provide this assistance, and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities.
Corley’s Managing Director Kyle Incardona said he and Funeral Director Truett Calvert have been working with FEMA to best learn how to serve the Navarro County area and guide families through the process.
“None of this money goes to the funeral homes,” Incardona said. “It does not necessarily go to next of kin either but to whomever paid for the funeral arrangements, which could include anything from flowers, cremation or services to cemetery plots and legal fees.”
Incardona said if one of your loved ones passed away and COVID-19 is the cause listed on the death certificate, you are already qualified to receive funds.
“They could be eligible for reimbursement of expenses up to $9,000 per individual or $35,000 per household,” he said.
“FEMA is investing a huge amount of resources into this program,” Calvert said. “They are hiring around 5,000 people just to answer phones.”
But Calvert said before you call to make sure you have already applied online.
“The first step is to gather all documentation and scan and upload to the FEMA website,” he said. “Even if you doubt some expenses may be covered, go ahead and apply.
Incardona and Calvert said Corley’s is also working on a package for those who may not have online access, but funeral homes cannot apply on behalf of families.
“We are just trying to help inform our community,” Incardona said. “This is a great program but people can’t take advantage of it if they don't know how to apply.”
“We hope this allows people to plan services who may not otherwise be able to afford them,” Calvert said. “If someone passed away from COVID and you did not have a service, contact the funeral home of your choice and explore your options. There is not deadline to apply yet, so there is till time to make arrangements.”
Who is Eligible?
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
FEMA will not pay for services already paid for by life insurance.
How to Apply
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number
Applications begin on April 12, 2021
844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585
Hours of Operation:
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday through Friday
If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:
An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.
How Funds are Received
If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.
On the Net:
www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.