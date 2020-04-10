During this time of crisis, First Baptist Church of Corsicana is making sure anyone who is interested receives a message of hope and reassurance this Easter Sunday.
“In this unprecedented time of isolation we are excited to provide a creative and safe way to come together,” said Dr. Danny Reeves, Pastor. “We invite you to get out of your house and into your cars to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.”
The church will host a drive-in Easter Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12, in its parking lot at 510 W. Collin.
Attendees are encouraged to park their cars and tune their radios to AM 1340 KAND for a live broadcast. Attendants will be on site to help park cars starting at 10:20 a.m.
A Spanish service is set for 1 p.m.
“We want people to know we are offering live and in-person preaching and worship,” Reeves said. “Arrive up to 40 minutes early to get parked. Everyone is invited to come.”
A pre-recorded service will premier at 11 a.m. on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.