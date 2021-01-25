Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church will begin the new year with a food giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at 621 E. First Ave., Corsicana.
The event will be a drive through and volunteers will load your car.
Pastor A.D. and Lady Franks and the congregation said they want to continue to bless the community. Beginning in February, the church will require a call-in to reserve a box from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. To sign up, call Sister Franks at 469-438-4737.
For more information on upcoming events, visit the church’s website at www.greaterwilgombc.com
