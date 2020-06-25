Updated Thursday, June 25 at 3 p.m.
A free walk-up testing site for COVID-19 will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28 and Monday, June 29 at Carroll Elementary School, located at 1101 E. 13th Ave. in Corsicana.
Testing is free to Navarro County residents and first responders are welcome.
Online registration is not required and will be done on site. The person being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by phone call or message.
A free drive-thru testing site will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 at Rice Middle School, located at 1402 SW McKinney St. in Rice.
Pre-registration is required and tests will be conducted by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Testing is also recommended for first responders, emergency medical and health care workers, and those who have experienced the symptoms listed above in the past seven days, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing three-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at state-run mobile test collection sites.
Beginning Thursday, each Texan who receives a COVID-19 test at a state-run mobile testing site will be provided with four masks to take home with them.
Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM's COVID-19 Test Collection Site map.
Those tested outside of Navarro County who receive a positive confirmation are encouraged to contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Corsicana y Condado Navarro servicio de prueba gratuita esta llegando a su comunidad junio 28 y junio 29 a 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. en la escuela Carroll Elementary, 1101 E. 13th Ave., Corsicana. Gratuita al publico en general.
La persona que se este realizando la prueba debe tener acceso a un telefono debido a los resultados de la prueba que son por llamada telefonica o mensaie.
Personal de primeros auxilios esta bienvenido.
Estacion para tomas de muestras movil estara llegando a su comunidad 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. julio 1 y 2 en el Rice Middle School, 1402 SW McKinney, Rice.
Para registrarse visite txcovidtest.org o llame al 512-883-2400.
