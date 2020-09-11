A free COVID-19 Testing Center will return to Navarro County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana, located at 601 N. 45th St.
The testing is free to all. Register online at gogettested.com.
There are no requirements for testing and results are available in 48 to 96 hours. Positive results receive a medical consultation from a healthcare provider.
Gratis COVID-19 pruebas 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunes 7 de septiembre y sábado 12 de septiembre a I.O.O.F. Event Center, 601 N. 45th St., Corsicana.
No hay requisitos para las pruebas y los resultados están disponibles en 48 a 96 horas. Los resultados positivos reciben una consulta médica de un proveedor.
Rapido facil movil COVID prueba para todos. Registrarse en gogettested.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.