A special event in recognition of National Peace Officers Week and EMS Week will provide free breakfast with curbside pickup for local first responders from The Village at Heritage Oaks, located at 3002 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 15 through The Village at Heritage Oaks' circle drive, volunteers will hand out to-go containers to show their appreciation.
The breakfast is sponsored by New Century Hospice, The Village at Heritage Oaks, and Kindred at Home.
Americans mark National Peace Officers Week May 10 through 16, with Friday, May 15 set aside as Peace Officers Memorial Day. National EMS Week is May 17 through 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.