The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many medical exams and operations. One of the people affected is Corsicana resident Chrystal Pittman.
Pittman was scheduled to have a much-needed hip replacement surgery April 13, but as COVID-19 swept across the country, her procedure was postponed until further notice.
Pittman says she was “crushed” by the decision.
“There was something about the fact that I had a date,” Pittman said. “It didn't matter if was two weeks or two months away, having that date kept me happy, kept me motivated.”
Pittman also has a compromised immune system which makes her at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Unable to work at Old Mexican Inn, where she had been employed for nearly 15 years, a GoFundMe account was started to raise money for her surgery and living expenses.
Pittman was born and raised in Corsicana, where she lived with her mother, Debbie Barham Armstrong and two brothers. She grew up playing sports, and graduated from Navarro College and the University of North Texas in Denton. After her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, Pittman dropped everything and returned to Corsicana. Her mother passed away in 2013.
In April 2018, Pittman suffered a back injury, which intensified over time and later resulted in a fall that fractured her right femur. The break was caused from the medicine she was taking to manage her rheumatoid arthritis flares, which made her bones brittle and weak.
Despite getting some initial surgeries, Pittman found support through friends and family, and began volunteering at the local animal shelter to help dogs find foster homes or rescues. However, Pittman still had difficulties, and after having an x-ray for her left hip, she found that her right hip had broken, and she was never aware of it.
She said during this time, she developed a friendship with two of her regular customers, Scott and Stacey McCreary of Lucky 7 Kennel. Pittman helped at the kennel, balancing her time between dog care and restaurant work until November 2019, when her pain became too unbearable to continue working.
Before retiring to run a dog kennel, Stacey was a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, and told Pittman her injuries were more than muscular. While Pittman looked for financial assistance, such as Medicaid and Social Security Disability, she was either denied help, or no timely decisions were made to help her recover.
After finally finding an in-town doctor to see her, Pittman was diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis from rheumatoid arthritis, an auto-immune disease that causes joint inflammation. As a result, she needs a total hip replacement. She was referred to a doctor in Waco, where a hip replacement surgery was scheduled for April 13.
“My quality of life has really suffered, and this darn virus has me not so patiently waiting for a new date,” Pittman said.
Once the virus clears, Pittman is hopeful that she can get her surgery, and resume her work at Old Mexican Inn and Lucky 7 Kennel.
To help with covering expenses, the McCreary family has opened up a GoFundMe account for Pittman to help raise money for her surgery as well as cover expenses of no longer being able to work.
To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/prayersdonations-for-chrystal-pittman?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.