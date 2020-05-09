Winners have been named in the Front Line Super Hero contest, recently hosted by local home health workers to honor Navarro County's front line workers. The public nominated deserving front line heroes who were then randomly selected to win gift baskets donated by county businesses.
“We had about 100 or so nominations for our front line superheroes contest,” stated organizer Kelly Lovett of New Century Hospice. “We had enough donations for 15 winners!”
Winners include Shelley Golden, RN and DON at the Village of Heritage Oaks; Bri Wilcoxson, RN Navarro Regional Hospital; Brittne DeLeon, nurse for Dr. Hall; James Glasgow, Firefighter/Paramedic for Corsicana Fire Rescue; Charleen Morris, manager of Tiger Tote; Amber Edwards, RN ADON at Country Meadows; Elisabeth Sherbert of Navarro Regional Hospital; Amanda Peppers, CNA at Kerens Care Center; Vanessa Hernandez, LVN at Twilight Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation; Amber Nelson, ADON at Legacy West; Skylar Blackwell, CNA at Kerens Care Center; Maria Contreras-Lemus works at the Health Department; Michelle Castro, nurse at Integrity Urgent Care; Roseanne Williams, ICU Nurse; and Rhonda Mast, RN with Kindred at Home.
Lovett and fellow contest organizer Jennifer Tatum of Traditions Healthcare, extended heart felt thanks to the generous sponsors that donated toward the 15 gift baskets gifted to these heroes.
Those sponsors include: New Century Hospice, Kindred at Home, Traditions Heathcare, Country Meadows, Old Lumberyard, Bristol Hospice, Turquoise Pistol, Prayers from Heaven, Shut the Front Door Wreaths, Timbers, Sweet Tangerine, Lady Diana's Zen Cafe, Shall We Dance, Butcher Block Meat Market, RTSS Gun Range, Whataburger, Taco Bell, Starbucks and the Corsicana Daily Sun.
“I wish we could have given a gift to every one of our nominations,” Lovett said. “We want to make sure they know that their sacrifice does not go on noticed. We appreciate everything they do on the front line for our community!”
