Members of the Frost FFA Chapter competed in Texas FFA’s State Leadership Career Development Events competition virtually Dec. 1 through 5. Frost FFA’s Tanner Patrick qualified for the state competition by finishing first in one of the state’s 66 district competitions and second in one of 12 area competitions.
More than 5,000 entries began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events, which reflect classroom instruction in basic leadership skills.
In October 2020, after reviewing data submitted by advisors and a lengthy discussion, the Texas FFA Association Board of Directors voted to transition the 2020 State Leadership Development Event contest to a live virtual format.
The decision was made to ensure that 100% of Texas FFA chapters had the ability to participate in the 2020 state event should they advance through district and area competition.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 136,000 active FFA members. FFA programs teach skills in leadership, career development and personal growth. FFA gives students the opportunity to practically apply classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.
