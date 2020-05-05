For millions of Americans experiencing urgent need, The Salvation Army is their first stop for help. In response to this pandemic, The Salvation Army of Corsicana has been providing food, to date, 464 food boxes and 464 snack items, safe shelter through 14 nights of lodging, and emotional and spiritual support; as well as youth programs, financial assistance, and hygiene kits across Corsicana and Navarro County.
The Salvation Army and Candace Cameron Bure are asking people to join the Fight for Good Tuesday, May 5 by providing hope and help to those impacted by the coronavirus.
With increased demand for aid expected to continue over the coming weeks, months, and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed to ensure basic necessities are fulfilled with compassion and dignity.
Although this is an unprecedented time in our history, facing stark realities is not new for The Salvation Army. Throughout its 153-year ministry, it has delivered programming rooted in hope, which is a critical component to overcoming adversity.
The Salvation Army Corsicana also helps families living in poverty battle everyday enemies – today, these enemies are exponentially magnified. Serving more than 1,300 people during this pandemic crisis, to provide around $33,000 in financial assistance from March 2020 to the middle of April.
“When it comes to hope, I think of the George Washington Carver quote, that states 'Where there is no vision, there is no hope.' so vision, and therefore hope, are essential to our very lives,” stated Captain Jennifer Schmidt. “As Proverbs 29:18 tells that 'Where there is no vision,' or hope, 'the people perish.'"
The Greatest Need, Now
The greatest need in the community right now is providing food assistance for those experiencing food insecurity, as well as those who are experiencing housing insecurity.
A $25 gift of hope will ensure Americans in need have access to 10 meals, immediately. A $25 monthly gift will help provide meals during months when food insecurity is already great. To donate, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
The Greatest Hope, Now
If you’re unable to make a monetary donation or would like to do more on Giving Tuesday, Now, The Salvation Army of Corsicana encourages us to share hope, together.
The goal is to bring our nation together in sending comforting thoughts to those who are struggling, praying for those serving on the front lines, and directing messages of hope to those in need. There are three ways to get involved:
• Through May 5, visit The Salvation Army Corsicana, Texas on Facebook The Salvation Army Corsicana or Instagram @thesalvationarmycorsicana to post a comment, or simply share your message of hope and encouragement by tagging #10MinutesOfHope.
• On May 5, join the Fight for Good Ambassador – actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure – as she calls for messages of hope on her social media channels.
• On May 5 at 7:30 p.m. take 10 minutes out of your day for hope:
Read positive stories with your family
Share thoughts or prayers for those in need
Watch The Salvation Army’s Facebook Live video (@SalvationArmyUSA) for spiritual guidance
If you or someone you know needs hope, call the Hope Hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673), open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., or visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local Salvation Army.
About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.