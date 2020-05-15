The planned dedication of Navarro County's Gold Star Monument, originally set for June 18, will be delayed until July. A new time and date for the ceremony have not yet been set.
Guest of honor, 96 year-old Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient for the Pacific in World War II, will not be traveling during the month of June due to the coronavirus his namesake Medal of Honor Foundation announced Wednesday.
"Woody is in good health back home in West Virginia and looks forward to resuming his busy travel schedule in July," said Brent Casey, his grandson and travel companion.
"The monument is scheduled to be installed on the Navarro courthouse lawn in early June and we look forward to hosting Mr. Williams in July" said County Judge H.M. Davenport.
"We will be the only courthouse in Texas with one of these beautiful monuments," said Bill McNutt, who originated the idea and headed the fundraising.
"Having Mr. Williams with us in July will be a true celebration for Navarro County as we honor our unique military heritage from the Texas Revolution to the War on Terror," he said.
"Woody Williams bonded with our community when he was with us last fall,” said Retired Navy Captain Joe Hill, the CEO of the Texas Veterans Parade. “We look forward to having this hero from Iwo Jima in our midst.
Following the dedication the Texas Veterans Parade board will host its annual Medal of Honor banquet.
Those interested in being involved or attending are encouraged to visit the organization's website at www.texasveteransparade.com.
