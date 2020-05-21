Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.