Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that public and private school classrooms will remain closed for the remainder of the school year to avoid quickening the spread of COVID-19.
The decision, made with the advice of doctors and health officials, came alongside a series of executive orders intended to slowly reopen the state economy, relaxing restrictions on retail businesses, doctor's offices and public parks.
"The team of doctors advising us have determined it would be unsafe to allow students to gather at schools for the foreseeable future," Abbott said.
The Texas State Teachers Association applauded a decision that "removes uncertainty for hundreds of Texas communities and, health experts say, will help slow the spread of the coronavirus ... Meanwhile, teachers will continue to work with their students to provide lessons and activities — remotely — as they have been doing for several weeks."
TSTA President Noel Candelaria also urged the state to continue fully funding school districts and require them to keep paying hourly workers such as custodians and food service workers.
Until late March, when Abbott ordered schools statewide to shut down until at least May 4, local districts were making their own calls on whether to close.
Early reports of community spread in Texas prompted the many school administrators to extend their spring breaks. As more districts closed, educators asked state officials to scrap mandatory statewide academic exams, and began trying to line up laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to make sure vulnerable students would be able to participate in online schooling.
While waiting for further instruction from the state, a handful of school districts had already made the tough decision to scrap any plans for reopening and end the school year teaching remotely.
Among the largest is 75,000-student Fort Bend Independent School District, which announced Tuesday that it would continue online instruction through the end of the school year.
In a message to the district community, Superintendent Charles Dupre said the decision was "in the best interest of our students and staff," especially since there are only three weeks of instruction remaining after May 4.
"We believe it will be even more disruptive to our students, staff and teachers to ask them to pivot back into our buildings and the traditional classroom environment," he wrote.
District officials will plan to reopen school in August, including "re-strategizing to make up for any lost learning in the current year," he said.
Parents who responded to that message on the district's Facebook page lamented the extended period of virtual learning, but many said they recognized it was the safest option.
The Trump administration Thursday released guidelines on how state and local officials should ease into reopening the economy.
Schools and daycares should only reopen in states and regions with a two-week decrease in reported COVID-19 cases, and other illnesses with similar symptoms. Those states should also make sure hospitals have adequate capacity and widespread testing.
Without those factors, the guidelines say, schools "that are currently closed should remain closed." As the rate of infection decreases and more sectors of the economy open up, states should open their schools and daycares.
Abbott announces team to restart the economy, loosens some restrictions
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced initial steps to begin the process of reopening the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, including over the next week loosening surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allowing all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopening state parks.
Abbott also named a "statewide strike force" devoted to developing reopening procedures. Austin banker James Huffines will chair the task force, while veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey will be its chief operating officer. That group will oversee what Abbott described as a phased reopening. Additional openings will be announced April 27 "after further input from medical staff," Abbott said.
"Even more openings will be announced in May when it is determined that the infection rate continues to decline and when testing capabilities are sufficient to test and contain" outbreaks of the virus," he said.
Abbott didn't detail what those later opening would entail. He also announced that schools — public schools, private schools and universities — will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Huffines is Central and South Texas chairman of PlainsCapital Bank in Austin. From 2003-10, he served on the University of Texas System Board of Regents, including two stints as chair.
Toomey is best known as a close adviser to former Gov. Rick Perry, for whom he was chief of staff. Toomey, a former state representative, also was chief of staff to ex-Gov. Bill Clements. Toomey is currently a partner at Texas Lobby Group.
Abbott's news conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas climbed to at least 17,371, including 428 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas' 254 counties, 192 are reporting cases.
The number of tests done in Texas stands at 169,536, according to the state figures. That continues to amount to a tiny fraction of Texas' nearly 29 million people, fueling concerns that the extent of the outbreak across the state is not fully known.
In recent days, Abbott has faced pressure from some in his own party to reopen the state's economy, while Democrats have argued Texas is nowhere near ready to do so, citing the testing numbers. Among the Republicans agitating for a return to normal have been President Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who formed his own task force on restarting the economy 10 days ago.
Abbott, for his part, began previewing late last week the executive order that he issued Friday.
