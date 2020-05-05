Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that hair and nail salons will be able to reopen on Friday.
Abbott announced the new orders, while also adding certain restrictions such as distancing limitations and recommendations for customers and stylists to wear a face mask.
"The only safe way providing service for both person and customer wear face masks," Abbott said.
The orders allows for hair salons, barber shops and nail salons to reopen, but doesn't require them to do so.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
