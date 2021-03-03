Navarro County's new District Attorney Will Thompson convened a new grand jury in February, returning 167 new felony indictments.
“This is by a wide margin the largest number of cases I ever recall being presented to a grand jury in a single month, driven by a number of factors,” Thompson stated. “Due to scheduling we were unable to convene the grand jury in January, so we presented cases delivered to the District Attorney's office since the last grand jury was convened in the middle of December.”
Thompson said the grand jury also reviewed several previously indicted cases that needed correction.
“Many of the cases presented this month had been delivered to the District Attorney's office as long ago as last September, but for some reason had not been presented to a grand jury.”
Last week, Thompson hosted the first of what he plans to be quarterly meetings with leaders of all Navarro County law enforcement agencies, including Sheriff Elmer Tanner and elected Constables.
The group discussed how COVID-19 is effecting procedures on the street and in the county jail, recent appellate cases that impact how these departments operate, and training opportunities for police and prosecutors.
“I firmly believe that regular communication between our law enforcement agencies and the DA's office is essential,” Thompson stated. “In summary, we clearly have a lot of work ahead of us but we have dedicated people in place and we're off to a strong start.”
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Jason Demone Abram, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than a gram, possession of a controlled substance penalty group more than four but less than 400 grams and driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Dezerelle Acy, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct discharge a firearm.
• Martin Apolinar, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Cody Aragon, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, assault family violence with a previous conviction.
• Scott Nicholas Aragon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one more than four but less than 200 grams.
• Brisa Avitia-Retana, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one more than four but less than 200 grams.
• Lauren Elizabeth Aycock, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Tony Curtis Barbers, failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Leanthony Beachum, burglary of a building.
• Derrick Bell, assault family violence with a previous conviction.
• James E. Benton Jr., failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Ekcohawk Blueeyes, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than a gram.
• Daniel Jason Boofer, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram, forgery of a government instrument, money or securities.
• Imani Jewel Brandon, Hinder the apprehensive or prosecution of a known felon.
• Myron Brown, possession of marijuana, over four ounces but under five pounds. Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one more than four but less than 200 grams.
• Mark Wayne Busby, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Grady Arthur Byers, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two more than a gram but less than four grams.
• Victorino Caballero-Jaimes, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Tommy Canales, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Marcus Ray Carmichael, assault family violence impeding breath or circulation.
• Daniel Roof Carnegie, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Jerrod Carrera, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Crystal Carver, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Roman Chairez, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than a gram.
• Adrian Chavez, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than a gram.
• Carlos Teroy Clemmons, tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
• Tavontay Oneal Cleveland, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two more than four grams but less than 400 grams.
• Preston Drew Conger, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Clinton Cook, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
• Wanda Cooks, two counts of theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Wynell Terrell Cooks, assault family violence with previous convictions.
• Dwayne Paul Franklin Cowan, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
• Roberto Diaz-Deleon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, more than four grams less than 400 grams.
• Robert Edward Dillard, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Keenan Shkee Dixon, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• Jabraylan KyReese Douglas, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than a gram.
• Rachel Leigh Drain, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Jose Angel Espinoza, manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance penalty group one.
• Kimberly Firquain, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Anthony Wallace Freeman, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Curtis Wayne Garrett, assault family violence with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram.
• Dolores Gonzales Consuelo, assault of a public servant.
• Demarcus Deon Griggs, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Deuntra R Hall, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Ranicia Hall, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Jordan Lamar Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance penalty group more than a gram less than four grams.
• Tabitha Mae Hammond, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Eva M. Hendrix, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram and theft of a firearm.
• Joshua Brian Hocutt, invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room.
• Ricky Bonnell Hodge, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Amanda Hopgood, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Ashley Marie Howard, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Brittney Sue Humphrey, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one more than a gram but less than four grams.
• Larry Lakevion Jackson, aggravated robbery.
• Sylvia M Jackson, two counts of forgery of a financial instrument.
• Thomas Allen Johnson, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Lucille Hardaway Jones, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Monte Lee Jones, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two more than a gram but less than four grams.
• Tom David Jones, failure to comply with sex offender registry.
• Zasean Donte Jones, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two more than four grams but less than 400 grams.
• Kirby Lanette Juwara, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Kayla Marie Kelly, credit or debit card abuse.
• Veronica Nicole Leaks Tatum, theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Crystal Elaine Leaks theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Tyreal Dejuan Leonard, burglary of a habitation, aggravated robbery.
• Mitchell Dawayne Lightfoot Jr., aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Alton Michael Loosier, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Adrian Guido Lopez, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Edward Love, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram in a drug free zone. Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
• Jose Alejandro Luna, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than a gram.
• Chincherry Devon Mack, Failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Nickolas Darris Marshall, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Kirby Lanette McAdams, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Michael Dillon McCarter, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Dollie McCollister, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty group three/four, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone; manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug free zone
• Trisha McCoy, credit card or debit card abuse
• Christiana Marie McDonald, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Michael Troy McGlone, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Gary Lynn McLemore, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft
• Joe Erlindo Medrano, two counts of assault family/house member with previous conviction; two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; tamper fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair
• Pablo Arturo Menchaca, theft of person
• Dionicio Mendoza, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug free zone
• Jennifer Johana Mercado, tamper fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair
• Patricia Devion Milburn, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items
• Mohiuddin Talha Mohammed, tamper fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair
• Salvador Montoya, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
• Jorge Moreno-Reyes, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Anna Nicole Morton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Batson Moses, theft of firearm
• Pedro Estavon Mosqueda, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five lbs.
• Timmy Ray Myers, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual
• Victor Lee Nealy, hinder secured creditors more than $1,500, less than $20,000
• Holly Rene Neeley, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
• Jeremiah Nelson, two counts of forgery financial instrument
• Jeffrey Keith Newland, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Marwin Rdibakl Ngiraked, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Michael Aaron Nulisch, obstruction or retaliation
• Pamela Michelle Oakley, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Christian Padilla, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Nevin Lee Parson, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Baron Renard Perry, Jr., aggravated robbery
• Matthew Logan Phelps, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Lasaddie Porch, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Johnathon Ray Wilson Potter, forgery financial instrument
• Richard Deshawn Proctor, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Alberto Quintanilla, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Marisol Ramires, forgery financial instrument
• Jeremy Donovan Smith Rasco, credit card or debit card abuse
• Crystal Rocha, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
• Brandon Rojas, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Daniel Macedo Sanchez, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Virgilio Rafael Sanchez-Lamb, evading arrest detention with previous convictions
• Jose Antonio Sanchez-Sanchez, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Christina Leeann Schultz, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• John Michael Segura, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Marshall Dwayne Simms, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Jadrian Latrell Smith, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Paul Ferrill Sparkman, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility
• David Steinman, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register with previous IAT
• Ervin Lee Sullivan, Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more
• Jose Tarango, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Polaris Sechesach Tell, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Joshua Glenn Thomas, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Michael Dwane Thomas, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Tremaine Johnson, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five lbs.
• Joseph Thedore Toldt, unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises
• Celeste Townsend, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Carlos J. Trevino, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Natalie Yvette Tucker, theft of property over $2,500, under $30,000
• Marcos Samuel Urbina-Reyes, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Daryl Allen Velasquez, burglary of habitation
• Chrystalle Mellyn Watson, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Kent R. Weltmer, theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 ENH IAT
• James Reagan Wetsel, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Robert Olin Wilkins, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• James Allen Wilson, deadly conduct discharge firearm
• Candace Belinda Woods, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
• Cody Wayne Woolridge, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Bridgette Yeldell, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
