The Greater Wilgo Baptist Church completed its first food and produce give away Saturday, Oct. 3.
“This food give away was joyful,” Pastor Abraham Franks said. “The event was truly a delight for all. We are thankful to so many for walking and or driving up and graciously stopping with a smile. We were glad and blessed to see all of our brothers and sisters in Christ, who decided come out and support God’s Community Food drive. God is blessing us all down here at Wilgo Baptist Church (The Greatest Church on this side of Heaven), so we in our obedience are ever so happy to bless and give to others.
We look to see you all and more again soon at the next food and produce give away. Until we meet again, go and stay with God.
