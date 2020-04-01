All of us in Navarro county are figuratively leaning on each other right now. We hope the hand print on the door knob we must grasp is corona virus free. We are also counting on each other to survive the pandemic of 2020 by maintaining social distancing. We have seen many of our friends and neighbors financially clobbered in order to reduce the spread of the virus. Each of us can make this sacrifice worthwhile, when we follow the emergency order declared by both our city and county as well as many of the smaller cities in the county. Many of you have relayed your concern to me and our elected officials about the initially unsafe practices at our large retail stores. The orders have been modified and our retailers are carrying out much safer practices. The stores can do only so much. We the citizens must practice good order and discipline when we obtain our necessities.
Please in that spirit follow this advice:
1. Order your groceries online and pick them up at the curbside.
2. If you choose to go into the store, bring your well-thought-out shopping list. Move expeditiously through the store and on to the checkout line maintaining a 6 foot distance from others.
3. Come alone. If we want to defeat this virus we should not have a family gathering or prolonged gab sessions in Home Depot or the grocery store. That was great in 2019, but now this practice thoughtlessly disregards the safety of our elderly and our courageous first responders as well as the economic sacrifice of all our friends in the service industry.
4. Don’t come to the store if you are ill or have been exposed to someone who is ill. Ask for help in obtaining what you need.
I encourage you to speak to your friends and encourage online shopping or on site orderly disciplined shopping.
I cannot beat this virus. You cannot beat this virus. We all together can beat this virus.
Kent Rogers MD
Medical Director Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department
