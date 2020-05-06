Dr. David Campbell, affectionately known as Dr. Dave, has reached another birthday milestone at 90 years old. Loved ones celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade Thursday, an appropriate tribute to a man who himself celebrates so many.
Dr. Dave is well known locally for the daily birthday calls he makes to past patients, friends and family.
“They are all family to him,” said his daughter, Carolyn Campbell Pass.
Thursday many people showed up to return that birthday love, forming a caravan past his home to wish him well on his special day.
According to Carolyn, those who know Dr. Dave note that he looks, thinks, and acts like a man much younger than his driver’s license shows. It's also well known that he has a great love for his community. He knows each patient and their families on a personal level and remembers important facts about their lives.
Still currently licensed to practice medicine in Texas, Dr. Dave semi-retired from full-time practice in 2006.
An avid pilot, he continued to perform flight physicals at C. David Campbell Field, the Corsicana Municipal Airport, which is named in his honor, until 2009.
A notable accomplishment, by the time he retired, Dr. Dave had taken care of five generations of the same family.
As a small town family doctor who, as he put it, took care of the “skin and its contents,” he has done everything from anesthesia, surgery, tonsillectomies, and appendectomies, to setting broke bones.
He's also had the honor of delivering many babies. So many, that at the time of his retirement, some said he had probably delivered half of county under age 40.
Described as a deeply spiritual man, his family said he is a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a deeply loved friend. Dr. Dave has spent a lifetime in service of his community, which continues to this day.
He served as Team Doctor for the Corsicana Tigers High School Football Team for 37 years, proudly attending every game. As former Mayor of Corsicana, Dr. Dave also spent 16 years working as the medical director at the Corsicana State Home and is the past Chief of Staff and a Trustee of Navarro Regional Hospital.
