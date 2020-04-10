Kelly Lovett of New Century Hospice and Melanie Shackleford of Kindred at Home have been using their artistic talents to spread hope and express appreciation for care providers at Corsicana medical facilities.
The pair provided colorful chalk art at Navarro Regional Hospital, its Emergency Room and medical building, Family Clinic, Patient Place, Twilight Home, The Village at Heritage Oaks, and Legacy West.
They don’t plan to stop there, with more artwork done Thursday at Brookdale Corsicana and Country Meadows.
“We will also be doing the Fire Department for our first responders, as well as other nursing homes and hospitals in and around Navarro County to show our “heroes” appreciation for all they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.