Local healthcare providers know what its like to be on the front lines in times of crisis. A few local organizations showed their appreciation Tuesday by organizing the Stuffed Spuds for Heroes drive through luncheon.
Workers from Guardian Healthcare, Bristol Hospice Pathways, Twilight Home and Navarro Regional Hospital served lunch to first responders and front line workers during the two-hour event in the hospital parking lot.
The menu consisted of piping hot baked potatoes topped with smoked ham with all the fixings.
“Tony Newsome of Fun Jump Party Rentals sponsored the tents and tables,” said Kami Matthews with Guardian Home Health. “We served over 600 baked potatoes today.”
