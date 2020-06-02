As COVID-19 precautions linger, staples are trickling back to store shelves, however, Hope Center Executive Director Lauren Venable realized some families are still in need.
Her organization worked to meet some of those needs Thursday morning with a diaper drive-thru.
"We've heard from the community that things like diapers and wipes have been really hard to get their hands on, or they are still scared to go shopping for those things," Venable said. "But, of course, children still need diapers."
The Hope Center educates, supports and empowers women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.
Not only does the center provide counseling for expecting mothers, it also provides parenting classes for new parents, and places great emphasis on fathers being involved in parenting.
The Hope Academy is now offering online classes to be COVID-19 compliant and make it easy to learn at home.
"They can earn free baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, clothing and formula through our 'earn while you learn' classes," Venable said. "We offer classes for pregnant individuals and families, as well as parenting families. They have to have a child under the age of 3 in their home or be pregnant to be eligible. We offer lots of different classes."
She said they have amazing donors who support what they do every month.
"Because of them and their generosity, and the generosity of this community, we are able to stock up our resources and offer this for anybody who needs it right now," she said. "We just ask that they register online and give us a little bit of information about themselves so we can stay in touch, let them know about these types of things but also offer them diapers with no strings attached."
——————
All services are free and confidential. Hope Center is located at 1115 W. Second Ave., Corsicana. It may be reached by calling 903-872-2881, or visit hopecentercorsicana.com.
——————
For information on how to join the Hope Academy "earn while you learn" program, visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/hopecenterofcorsicana or email: education@hopecorsicana.com
