Bristol Hospice Pathways hosted its second annual Hooked on Seniors event at Legacy West Wednesday, bringing the joy of fishing to nursing home residents.
The event looked a little different this year as it was adapted to meet current public health guidelines. Previously, the event was held at I.O.O.F. Park in Corsicana and open to all seniors from the surrounding area to enjoy fishing, fellowship, live music, prizes and a cook-out for a huge crowd.
However, this year's event featured fishing “COVID style,” scaled down to promote social distancing and allowing only residents of local nursing homes to attend, with help from caregivers to sanitize poles, bait hooks, and snap photos of their catch of the day.
Organizer Crystal Underwood, Hospice Liaison for Bristol Hospice Pathways, LLC, said she has always loved fishing. Her parents were fishing guides and she and her mother often fished competitively.
Now, Underwood shares her passion for fishing with senior citizens through the Hooked on Seniors event.
Underwood said she and husband, Corsicana Fire Rescue Cpt. Justin Underwood, spent the past month fishing in 100 degree weather to provide the fish, stored in an aerated tank, for the event.
“It's a lot of work, but seeing their smiles is worth it,” she said.
Underwood said she had to think outside the box to get seniors outside and active, while providing a safe and positive atmosphere for residents and staff.
Hooked on Seniors will continue, COVID style, at Twilight Home, Kerens Care Center, and Brookdale in September.
