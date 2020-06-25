Come Back Together for Art…on Beaton from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at 405 N. Beaton and Third Ave. See art and history in the making as part of The Legacy Project, presented by the G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society and featuring artist Spencer Evans and the G.W. Jackson sculpture.
Learn about The Legacy Project, bronze statue and planned park and see other art works on display. Enjoy music, food trucks and snow cones and create your own sidewalk art. The event is free to the public and will practice social distancing.
