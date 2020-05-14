A Community Blood Drive will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 15 by Rent-A-Center of Corsicana and Carter BloodCare.
Carter BloodCare is planning for the “after-math” of COVID-19 and will need assistance from the community as elective surgeries begin again.
“RAC Corsicana has been lucky to remain open, under specific rules and regulations, but we are still open,” stated Afton Aldama, marketing director.
“We want to remain present, continue giving back to our community and working as a team to help lead by example, in a positive manner,” she said. Not to mention repaying our health care system as they have so graciously been fighting our front lines.”
The team will try to collect at least four donors per hour on the Carter BloodCare bus stationed on the side of the RAC parking lot, located at 842 W. Seventh Ave., Suite A in Corsicana. Two buses will be available on site.
Appointments to donate may be made in advance through the online portal at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/113592.
When scheduling your appointment, you will receive two separate emails from Carter BloodCare – the first includes your log in name and the second prompts you to change your password.
