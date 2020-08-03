Backpacks of Love hosts its 10th annual school supply giveaway for Navarro County students from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4 and 5 at the Navarro College Cook Education Center, 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
This year's event will be a drive-through only and any county student who receives free or reduced lunch through their school is eligible to receive supplies.
Organizer Kristen Smith, Children's Coordinator and Office Administrator for Grace Community Church, said that although several school districts are providing supplies for on-campus students, the event will provide supplies to all students, whether attending in-person or online.
“It doesn't matter what you choose, we've got a backpack for you,” Smith said.
The drive-through event will be set up in three stations, with recipients entering the Cook Center parking lots from Fourth Avenue and exiting W. Collin Street. Parents are asked to bring their ID, proof of enrollment, and proof of income.
For more information, call Natalie at 903-874-7300.
