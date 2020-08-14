Free, drive through testing will return to Corsicana from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center.
Testing is free to all Navarro County residents. Pre-registration is not required; registration will be conducted onsite at the time of testing.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell.
Sitio de prueba móvil gratuito 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sábado 15 de agosto a I.O.O.F. Centro de Eventos, Corsicana.
No será necesario registrarse previamente para este sitio de prueba. Se puede registrar en el sitio a el momento de la prueba
Debe realizar una prueba si tiene uno de los siguientes síntomas: Fiebre y/o escalofríos, tos (seca o productiva), fatiga, dolores corporales/dolores musculares o articulares, congestión nasal, dolor de garganta, dolores de cabeza, nauseas, vomitos, dificultad para respirar, perdida del gusto y/o el olfato.
