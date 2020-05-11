A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center located at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana.
There is no cost to be tested, however, tests will be conducted by appointment only. To pre-register, visit txcovidtest.org, or call 512-883-2400.
The service is offered in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services and cooperating agencies.
You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.
----------------
Estacion para tomas de muestras movil estara llegando a su comunidad 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. lunes 11 de mayo a I.O.O.F. Event Center, Corsicana.
Used sera examinado si tiene: Fiebre de mas de 100 F, tos, respiracion dificultosa/corta, fatiga, dolores corporales/dolor muscular o articular, dolor de garganta, dolores de cabeza, nauseas, vomitos, diarrea, congestion nasal, y perdida de sabor y/o olor.
Para registrarse, visite txcovidtest.org, o llame al 512-883-2400. Los pruebas se realizan solo con cita previa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.