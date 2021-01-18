Navarro College will not host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community. Instead, it will be honoring Dr. King through social media Monday, Jan. 18.
The college will release three segments throughout the day, including a special message about Dr. King from alumni Michael P. Heiskell, Mr. NJC 1970, a portrayal of Dr. King by theatre student Benjamin Sims, and Board of Trustee Faith Holt announcing scholarship recipients for Essays about Dr. King.
Scholarships were generously provided by The Navarro College Foundation, $5,000; Community National Bank and Trust, $2,000; and Centex Citizens Credit Union, $1,500.
The presentations can be found on Navarro College’s Facebook, Twitter and Linked In pages.
