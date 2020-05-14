Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille in Corsicana announced plans to reopen Thursday, May 14. The theater will open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday as it moves into the next phase of reopening. During this time, the theater will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Movies are at the heart of our business and we have been counting down the days until we could open our doors to bring the Schulman Movie Experience back to you,” stated Alex Schulman, Director of Operations.
“For the safety of our guests, we have put in place procedures that we hope will make you feel safe and comfortable while visiting us at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille. Our greatest concern is the safety of both our customers and team members,” he stated.
“We encourage you to take precautions where you see necessary. Continue to practice social distancing, wear your face masks, and please wash your hands, as necessary.”
The theater's first movie schedule will feature:
• Trolls World Tour
• Sonic the Hedgehog
• I Still Believe
• Invisible Man
• Shrek
• The Blind Side
• Silverado
• Talladega Nights
Shrek, The Blind Side, Silverado and Talladega Nights will be shown free of charge, while the other movies listed will cost $3 per ticket.
“Through these trying times, we have learned that activities such as going to the movie theater is such a privilege, a luxury if you will, that can be taken away quickly,” Schulman stated.
“So, let us all continue to do our part to protect our neighbors so that we can help build a healthier future while still enjoying our favorite activities, like movies at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille.”
The theater will be operating at 25% capacity as mandated by the Texas government to ensure that the number of person-to-person contact is as small as possible.
Seating in each auditorium will be restricted to every other row with a two-seat separation between households and groups. After each showtime, staff will thoroughly clean each auditorium, including seats, handrails, and food drop off center.
For dining in, tables will be separated by the recommended guidelines of six feet apart as instructed by the CDC. Guests will find the staff wearing masks and gloves while working in the facility to protect both themselves and you. Billy’s Grille & Bar will be using paper menus for the time being, which will be discarded after each guest to limit the exposure to germs.
Safety procedures are also in place for takeout orders. For any to-go and delivery orders placed through Billy’s Grille & Bar, staff members will be wearing gloves and a mask to bring this food to you.
“Your food is always prepared with health and safety in mind and those procedures have only been heightened during these times,” Schulman stated. “We will continue to bring your food to your car for any curbside orders placed for those guests that do not wish to enter the building.
Our main concern is continuing to help flatten the curve and eliminate the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” he stated.
“With that being said, we have sanitation stations placed throughout the facility for guests to use as they need. Our inner doors will be propped open to minimize the number of surfaces touched by each guest, which we hope will keep everyone safer in the long run.”
The facility's common areas will also be cleaned thoroughly and frequently by staff members. These places include, bathrooms, any door handles, soda fountains, butter dispenser, condiment bottles, and more.
“We cannot thank you enough for making Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille your choice for all-in-one family fun.” Schulman stated. “We hope your future experiences at our facility continue to be as excellent as they have been in the past.”
