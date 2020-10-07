Vote.TIF

The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Political Forum for City Council Pct. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 on Facebook Live.

Candidates for Pct. 1 are incumbent Susan Hale and Arlen Swartzentruber; Pct. 2 are incumbent Ruby Williams and Ralph Gonzalez.

Send your questions for candidates to form.jotform.com/202784841885064

Deadline for submissions is midnight Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Watch the forum live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

----------

La fecha límitada para las presentaciones es el miércoles 7 de octubre, medianoche.
 
Envie sus preguntas a form.jotform.com/202784841885064
 
Foro Político Virtual para Corsicana Pct. 1 y 2 a 6 p.m. jueves 8 de octubre, organizado por la Cámara de Comercio del Condado de Corsicana y Navarro

Tags

Recommended for you