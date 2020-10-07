The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Political Forum for City Council Pct. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 on Facebook Live.
Candidates for Pct. 1 are incumbent Susan Hale and Arlen Swartzentruber; Pct. 2 are incumbent Ruby Williams and Ralph Gonzalez.
Send your questions for candidates to form.jotform.com/202784841885064
Deadline for submissions is midnight Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Watch the forum live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
