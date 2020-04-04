Dig. Plant. Breathe.
As spring's arrival in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with government stay-at-home orders, the itch to get outside has turned backyard gardens into a getaway for the mind in chaotic times.
Gardeners, who already know that working with soil is a way to connect with nature, say it helps take away their worries, at least temporarily.
Rick Johnson and Shannon Cerka, proprietors of Corsicana's The Square Root gardening and nursery at 222 Main St., stressed the importance of the unseen benefits of gardening.
“In times of uncertainty, gardening provides a sense of peace and solitude,” they stated. “When staying home, gardening activities for adults and children are so very beneficial as we connect with nature. Our stress and anxieties naturally decline. Gardening helps keep us emotionally and physically healthy.
Landscape and lawn maintenance are necessary for public health and safety. Growing fruits and vegetables are essential to keeping our own food chain intact.”
This home-grown attitude goes back to World War II, when millions of people cultivated victory gardens to protect against potential food shortages while boosting patriotism and morale.
In addition to big-box retailers, many smaller hardware and feed stores offer garden vegetable plants, from seeds to seedlings.
The virus scare could even usher in a new crop of gardeners who start from seed rather than risk the crowds buying starter plants.
Spring Vegetables in Texas
If you haven’t tilled your garden and added compost or manure yet, it’s time to get it done. Once your soil is ready, here’s what to plant:
April – beans, eggplant, okra, southern peas, peppers, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, squash, and watermelon.
To have the most success with your garden, be sure to select varieties that do well in East Texas, and buy quality seeds. Some varieties recommended for our area include:
Asparagus– Jersey Giant
Snap Beans – Blue Lake 274, Top Crop
Snap Pole Beans – Blue Lake, Kentucky Wonder
Pinto Beans – Improved Pinto
Beets Pacemaker III
Broccoli – Emperor, Green Comet
Cabbage – Rapid Ball, Ruby Ball
Cantaloupe– Magnum 45
Carrot– Burpee’s Toudo, Park’s Nandor
Cauliflower– Snow Crown
Swiss Chard-Fordhook
Sweet Corn-How Sweet It Is
Cucumber, Slicing– Sweet Success
Eggplant– Tycoon, Florida Market
Garlic– Texas White
Kale– Blue Knight
Irish Potato– Northland, Red LaSoda
English Peas– Little Marvel or Sugar Snap
Sweet Bell Pepper– Big Bertha, Jupiter
Tomatoes (determinate-good for canning)-Merced, Celebrity, Carnival, Surefire, President
Tomatoes (indeterminate- good slicers)– Champion, QuickPick, Simba, First Lady, Superfantastic
Small Fruited Tomatoes– Small Fry, Porter, Cherry Grande, Sweet 100
Watermelon– Crimson Sweet, Sugar Baby
A more complete list of varieties is available on the web. Go to http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/ and click “East Texas Gardening.”
