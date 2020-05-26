The pouring rain did not deter a dedicated group who moved the 12th Annual Memorial Day Service from the Woodland Cemetery to the chapel of Believers Outreach Ministry at 219 N. Fifth St.
The event was presented by Single Believers Ministries and the Woodland Cemetery Association, Pastor Cat Douglas and Founder and Administrator Margaret Evans. The guest speaker was Pastor Roy Sanders III, a native of Corsicana and graduate of the Class of 2001.
Pastor Sanders, who proudly served seven years in the United States Air Force as a firefighter, offered a message of unity during these uncertain times. Find a full video of the service at www.facebook.com/corsicanadailysun.
The Kerens Veterans Memorial also hosted a ʻcome and goʼ Memorial Day Service Monday in honor of fallen veterans.
