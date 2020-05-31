The Corsicana Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Site will return to the Corsicana YMCA beginning Tuesday, June 2 to continue helping the elderly and low income receive with filing income tax returns.
The tax season for VITA was cut short in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When the site reopens, it will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the YMCA on Oaklawn Ave. in Corsicana, in the rear of the building, until Thursday, June 25.
Those needing assistance should call Judy Kilgore at 281-682-0928 to make an appointment. The VITA site will be open until June 25. The assistance offered by the VITA site is free to the elderly and low income.
