As teachers finish out the current academic year, students have had to learn in a virtual environment due to COVID-19 related school closures.
Corsicana Daily Sun took a moment to interview Guadalupe Aguilar, Julie Green and Amy Gibbs, three teachers from James L. Collins Catholic school, to share some of the challenges resulting from the new digitally distant environment.
Guadalupe Aguilar
Aguilar is the kindergarten teacher for JLCCS. She has nine years teaching experience.
She still teaches the children the same classroom curriculum, but at a different pace. Kindergarten teaching requires more emphasis on being able to hear the young students identify words, letters, and sounds for development.
Aguilar tests her students through the web program, Zoom, and through binders she has prepared for each student. She uses another program, called Class Dojo, where the teacher shares a link to her main folder on Loom. She uses Loom to create and add videos of songs and short programs to help introduce the lesson, followed by another video of Aguilar doing a quick teach and model of the activity. For those that can't access the Loom videos, she is downloading the lessons to burn on DVDs.
“I am constantly providing resources that can be found online and tutorial videos for my parents,” Aguilar said. “My students and parents know that I am available to help with whatever I can.”
Aguilar said the new set up is not without its challenges, and getting used to the having to “put yourself out there” when recording videos.
“Is the home-based setting making anything easier? Haha. Honestly, no,” Aguilar laughed. “I would much rather be in the classroom with my students, but our health and safety are more important.”
Aguilar said her family has remained very supportive of her teaching from home.
“The very first day that I brought many things home from my classroom to start getting everything ready my husband, Joseph, came out and helped me take everything inside,” she said. “No questions. No complaints. Just support. He has been very supportive during this time, and I couldn't be more grateful. I have also been fortunate to have my mom, Micaela Castillo, help my sons with school work while my husband and I are working.”
Despite the support and resources available to teach, Aguilar admits the separation from her kids has been emotionally challenging.
“This is very difficult especially when I think of things that we will be missing. I have cried about those ideas, events, and things that we won't get to do, and remind myself that we ended Texas week, which took place the last day before Spring Break, with a great Rodeo Day.”
Aguilar is also part of the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition, who is working on a "Staying at Home Guideline" to help parents during all of this.
Julie Green
Green, who has 33 years of educational experience, is a second grade teacher at JLCCS. As COVID-19's hold began to affect the country, she began to prepare for a long absence from physical teaching.
“We got the idea that this might be longer than we thought on Sunday, March 22, so I started working on getting things together,” Green said. “I looked at what was left to teach for the remainder of the year and tried to focus on items that would be best. I copied what I needed to and put packets together and delivered them to my student's porches Wednesday, March 24.”
Green described the packet delivery as difficult.
“When I delivered the packets to the kiddos last Wednesday, I cried,” she said. “I cried because I will miss them so, and we will miss some fun things that we do together.”
Green has itemized the students' work by creating a two week agenda that students can check off as they complete it. Green has been making Loom recordings of the lessons with PowerPoint to teach and provide structure for her class. Teaching aides such as short videos, Quizziz, Edpuzzles, and IXL assignments, are shared to Google Classroom, and the classroom's Facebook group that gives a link to complete it.
To keep the enjoyable elements of learning, Green posts fun questions, pictures, or art ideas for them to post and comment on in order to make the best of the situation and keep things spontaneous.
Despite the changes to best acclimate to the new environment, Green said she misses the interactions with her students. While the the teacher has still been able to meet with some of her pupils on Zoom meetings, though some children do not have internet access.
“Those moments, the little glimmer of normalcy when I can see their smiling faces, warms my heart so much,” Green said. “It is just a time where we have to do the best we can do with what we have; I am so thankful that we have the ability to do what I am doing.”
Green remains hopeful that she can see her class again before the school year's end.
“You love them and want the best for them and want to see them hit their most potential,” Green said, “This feels like it has robbed us of that a little, but I hope that we get to go back, even if it is just for a little while.”
Amy Gibbs
Gibbs is a third grade teacher at JLCCS. While she has 26 years of teaching and educational experience, this is her first year at James L. Collins.
Gibbs described her classroom as “self-contained,” still using the set curriculum standards that highlight the subjects of reading, English, language arts, math, science, social studies, spelling, and handwriting, now modified to an online environment.
Lesson plans are shared through delivered packets and online in Google Classroom.
“We are doing the best we can to help our students continue to learn in this home-based setting,” Gibbs said. “I am available to my students by phone, e-mail, and FaceTime. This setting is somewhat more difficult, but I have also linked videos to assist my students with their assignments and have created and posted videos of my own to share with them.”
While the impacts of COVID-19 wouldn't fully be understood until March, Gibbs acknowledged the blended leaning training the school started in February as an unexpected preparation for the current situation.
“My students spent time during that week and the two weeks thereafter practicing access to Google Classroom while we were all together in the classroom, and they achieved an excellent understanding of it,” Gibbs said. “We are never aware of these blessings until after the fact!”
Like her fellow teachers, Gibbs said she also misses the student interactions and closeness of her classroom.
“I also miss seeing their faces during our learning sessions and the confidence I have when I see their facial expressions of 'I've got it now,'” Gibbs said. “I look forward to the day we return to our happy classroom and are reunited to learn as a third grader family. Although I would often use the statement in class, 'Now you all are close to becoming fourth graders...,' I was not yet prepared to let them go.”
