Navarro Regional Hospital welcomed more than 500 newborns in 2020 and is prepared to deliver more this year.
The delivery of babies has been a happy event for the labor and delivery team at Navarro Regional Hospital over the past year. Hundreds of infants have taken their first breath at the hospital and have been a welcome sight in the midst of the global pandemic.
While the virus has changed many things in the world – the hospital’s childbirth center and nursery are a pleasant constant, located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of nurses and obstetricians work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and post-partum care.
“The joy of bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful constant and it’s a privilege to support the moms and babies who are counting on us,” said Michelle Spears, M.D., OB/GYN. “Our labor and delivery unit is a special place designed to keep them safe, with experienced nurses, central fetal monitoring, tele-NICU and lactation support.”
Pre-natal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their obstetrician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to the pediatrician are important to help them thrive.
The hospital and physician clinics keep the safety of their patients as the top priority. Many actions have been taken to enhance infection prevention and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic.
When an expectant mom arrives at the hospital, she goes Outpatient Registration entrance, where staff will check her temperature, test for COVID-19 and complete a screening questionnaire. Moms can have one guest who stays with them in their room throughout their stay and cannot go in and out; the individual must have tested negative for COVID-19 and wear a mask at all times.
“We take safety very seriously, and are prepared with the necessary precautions in place for your protection,” Spears said. “Hundreds of moms have their babies here each year and we give each the personalized care they need.”
Labor and delivery proceed as they always have and most adjacent procedures remain available. Tubal ligation after delivery is an option if a mother is negative for COVID-19 and circumcisions can also be performed. Breastfeeding is encouraged, even for moms who test positive for COVID-19- it has proven beneficial for the baby to receive antibodies via breast milk as a protection against contracting the virus.
Virtual child birth classes are offered for those in the third trimester.
For information on the Childbirth Center at Navarro Regional, visit NavarroHospital.com. If you need help finding an obstetrician, pediatrician or another physician, visit the “Find a Doctor” link at Navarro-Docs.com or call 903-641-4835.
