The Keller Williams realty office hosted a blood drive with Carter BloodCare Thursday, May 14. Keller Williams Red Day is about giving something to the community. With the recent events surrounding the Covid-19 virus, loss of jobs and self-isolation, now is the chance to give back.
Wiley N. Garrett was born in Kosse, Texas to A.T. Garrett and Katherine Ainsworth Garrett on May 27, 1935. He died at 84 years of age in Waco, Texas on May 9, 2020. Wiley graduated with a Bachelor degree from Texas A&M in 1957; he went to play football for future icon Paul "Bear" Bryant …
