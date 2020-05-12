Keller Williams Red Day is about giving something to the community. With the recent events surrounding the Covid-19 virus, loss of jobs and self-isolation, now is the chance to give back.
The Keller Williams realty office, located at 423 N. Main St., is hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
“Every year we do something to help the community. It is very important when you are blessed, to share with others,” said Denise Harper, Keller Williams Broker/Agent.
Harper encourages people in Navarro County to participate.
“This is something that really helps save lives and we believe it is important to give where we live,” she said.
Many hospitals are now resuming elective surgeries, which means there is a greater need.
“We’ve had many people cancel blood drives because of Covid-19,” said Stephanie Jardot, donor recruiter.
Carter BloodCare representatives will be using extra caution at this blood drive. While masks are not required, they will limit the amount of donors on the bloodmobile to just four at one time. An official ID is required and organizers say you should have a good meal before donating.
Donors are encouraged to sign up online to avoid long waits. To register, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/114844.
