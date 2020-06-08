Kerens' Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony Thursday, June 4.
editor's pick featured
Kerens' Class of 2020 marks graduation
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Best of the Best voting underway
- Two teens in custody following shooting death
- Message from the Mayor: Corsicana's plans under Phase III to open Texas
- UPDATE: Crash kills woman Friday on I-45
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports three new cases, 50th recovery
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports one new case, 44 recoveries
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports two new cases, 51 recoveries
- Navarro County reports three new cases of COVID-19
- Gov. Abbott announces Phase III to open Texas
- Family asks for help finding missing teen
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.