The Kerens Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted Monday not to allow virtual learners to participate in or attend extracurricular activities.
Other districts have made the decision to exclude virtual students from participating in extracurricular activities; Kerens ISD is one of the last schools in the county to weigh in as classes resumed Wednesday.
The Daily Sun reached out to Kerens ISD Superintendent Martin Brumit for an explanation of the district’s decision.
“After our initial decision of allowing virtual students to participate last month, much has changed in the protocol of screening students entering campus each day,” he stated. “With extracurricular practices taking place at all times of the day, the logistics of screening those students coming onto and leaving campus at specific times became impractical and unworkable for our administration.”
Brumit explained that due to current public health restrictions, the district is forced to limit attendance at all extracurricular events, such as football or volleyball games, to no more than 50% capacity.
“As of right now, for safety reasons, we are not allowing virtual students to attend extracurricular events,” he stated. “We can screen and monitor students that are on campus daily, however a student who is not on campus, we have no idea where they have been, or who they have been around that day or previous week.
The decision to restrict virtual learners from these events was influenced by the district’s current health and safety policies.
“Our number one priority is student and staff safety,” he stated. “We screen every student on campus every day. If students are not on our campus, they can’t be screened by our staff, which could possibly put our students and staff in harm’s way.
As we have stated all along during the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols change almost daily, if not multiple times per day. If a change in our policy is warranted, our trustees always make student safety and welfare their number one priority. The KISD Administrative Team is still working on the logistics of enforcing the policy at home extracurricular events.”
Brumit reiterated that protocols continue to adapt to the current climate, and said the district may be able to adjust its policy to allow more people, especially students, to attend extracurricular events in the coming months.
